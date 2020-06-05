Online sale of Newton County hang tags to begin June 8

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County will begin selling its 2020-21 Convenience Center Vehicle Hang Tangs online Monday, June 8.

Online sales are part of an initiative the Solid Waste Authority has put in place to maintain social distancing for who need access to any of the county's six center to acquire a hang tag. The county has revamped its system, and patrons may purchase tags through their official website. Once an online form has been completed, the hang tase will be sent through the mail.

Tags will also be available for in-person purchases in the Newton County Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark Street on June 15. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a certain number of people will be allowed inside the Courthouse at one time and there will be markings on the floor to keep people six feet apart.

Courthouse hours are Monday through Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost of the hang tags is $155 and are valid through June 30, 2021. Hang tags are required to enter any one of Newton County’s six Convenience Centers. Only the new pink hang tag will be accepted and not any of the previous years.

Newton County offers Trash Collection Convenience Centers for its residents in the form of six centers. These centers, which are strategically located throughout the county, accept household garbage, bulk waste, and recyclables. Up to 10 bags of trash, a week will be allowed.

The locations for the local Convenience Centers are as follows:

Adams Circle - 2010 Adams Circle



Bypass - 11575 Covington Bypass Road



Oak Hill - 112 Oak Hill Road



Piper Road – 10545 Highway 36



Stewart - 14645 Highway 36



Stone Road - 70 Stone Road

The centers are open Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m., and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday.