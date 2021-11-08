Oaks Golf Course announces last day for tee times

PORTERDALE, Ga. — Area golfers have only a few more days to tee off at The Oaks.

Golf course officials recently announced that after 32 years of operation, the last day of tee times available to the public would be Sunday, Nov. 14.

“We have enjoyed serving the public and appreciate the time you spent with us on the golf course,” a newsletter stated. “We would love to see you one more time before closing our doors.”

The course is closing to be redeveloped. As proposed by Covington-based Infinity Homes and Development, the more than 250-acre site will be transformed into a mixed-use area with roughly 140,000 square feet of retail space, 142 single-family homes; townhomes and a 360-unit apartment complex, as initially reported by The Covington News in May.

The $215 million development project went through a rigorous rezoning process involving both Newton County and Porterdale governments before being granted approval.

Formerly home to two dairies, Bibb Manufacturing Co. first developed the land along the Yellow River as a nine-hole golf course for its employees in the 1930s. One of the course designers was said to be early golf legend Bobby Jones. He was a friend of prominent Newton residents such as Charlie Elliott and liked to hunt and fish in the county, according to The Oaks’ history. Jones won numerous tournaments in the early 20th century and was a founder of what would become Augusta National Golf Course and The Masters Tournament.

The Oaks operated under various names into the 1980s, but then stopped being used as a golf course. Former owners allowed vegetation on the site to grow wild for many years until an Atlanta group later redeveloped the site and opened The Oaks golf course under Richard Schulz’s guidance in 1990.

The course was later expanded to an 18-hole course with a driving range and putting green. Putters Restaurant and the Champions Room, including a kitchen, bar, banquet room, locker room and second floor, were added to the clubhouse in the late '90s.

Despite its announcement to close, resident golfers may be able to visit the historic links a few years from now. Per developers’ plans, about 60% of the site will be left both as open space and part of a planned nine-hole, par-3 golf course because of the existence of a 108-acre floodplain on the east side of the site nearest Brown Bridge Road and the Yellow River.

Developers intend to complete the area’s redevelopment by 2025.

News Editor Tom Spigolon contributed to this report.