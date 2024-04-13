Newton-Walton Regional Job Fair drew crowds on Thursday

The Newton Walton Regional Job Fair drew crowds to Monroe Area High School (MAHS) Thursday, as both high schoolers and adult job seekers alike visited with employers to try and find their next step in life in the job market.

With 37 employers on the floor in the auxiliary gym of MAHS, there were plenty of options for interested job hunters, as well as high school seniors from schools around the area seeking insight into what they might do after graduation this spring.

“I think it’s a grand opportunity for Newton County and Walton County to come together to support students and present local opportunities,” said Bryan Kitchens, vice president of economic development for Newton County.

Walton Works and the Newton County Industrial Development Authority partnered on the event, which saw students from the Walton County School District and Social Circle City Schools (SCCS) participating.

Julie Brand, the work-based learning coordinator for SCCS, said it was an excellent event for all involved.

“We brought a lot of students here to see the employment opportunities in the area,” Brand said. “I think it’s been wonderful.”

Amanda Harris, a recruiter for IMI Industrial Services Group, said she’d been impressed with many of the people stopping by her booth, particularly those students who came better prepared than many adult job seekers.

“I’m really impressed with how many students have come with their resumes,” Harris said. “I think the whole fair is going great.”

And for students at the fair, it was a good experience to meet employers, practice interview skills and find leads on future employment options.

“It’s pretty neat,” said Rylan Lavengood, a senior at Social Circle High School. “It’s a good learning experience for us.”