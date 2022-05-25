ELECTION RESULTS: Newton voters choose incumbents in commission, school board races

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Democratic voters in Tuesday’s Primary Election overwhelmingly said they wanted two incumbent county commissioners and a school board member to remain in office .

Now, the two winning Democratic commissioners must get past Republican challengers in November to reclaim their seats in 2023.

Incumbent Demond Mason overwhelmed three Democratic challengers to win the party’s nomination for the Board of Commissioners’ District 2 seat.

Mason won with 70% of the vote to defeat challengers Steven Rhodes, Earnest Simmons and Dwayne Stephens.

He will face Donnie Bryant, who was unopposed in the Republican primary, in the November General Election.

Meanwhile, incumbent J.C. Henderson moved closer to his eighth term on the Board of Commissioners after defeating challenger Willie Jackson for the Democratic nomination for the District 4 seat.

Henderson received 67% of the vote. He will face Republican Scotty Scoggins in the November General Election. Scoggins was unopposed in the GOP primary.

Mason posted a video on social media to thank his supporters.

"We are so excited," Mason said. "We are looking forward to another four years to do the work that we started together — make some more things happen."

In the only contested Newton County School Board race, incumbent Shakila Henderson-Baker defeated Victoria Redding with 83% of the vote for the Democratic nomination for the District 3 seat.

Henderson-Baker will not have a Republican challenger in the November General Election.

Incumbent Trey Bailey was unopposed for the GOP nomination for School Board District 1. He will face Catalata Hardeman in November after Hardeman was unopposed in the District 1 Democratic primary.

School Board District 5 incumbent Abigail Coggins was unopposed in the Republican primary. No one qualified to face her in November.

In two nonpartisan judicial races, Superior Court judges Cheveda McCamy and Layla Zon were unopposed for election to full terms on the Alcovy Judicial Circuit bench.

McCamy received 17,370 complimentary votes and Zon received 17,525 complimentary votes, both in Newton County, to win full terms.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed both judges to finish uncompleted terms.

First results were not released by the Newton County Board of Elections until about 9:30 p.m. — more than two hours after polls closed.

Newton County Republican Party chairman Brendan Cherry said he was told an absentee ballot scanner "was having an issue with reading the back of the absentee ballot because of the gray box that began" the section of the ballot that included a series of political party primary questions for voters.

"A secondary scanner was used that didn't have a problem reading the ballots. That is what has delayed the counting," Cherry wrote on Facebook.

"They are all counted using the same system. The absentee ballots needed to be finished before the next batch of votes could be entered and tabulated," Cherry wrote.

FINAL NEWTON COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS:

BOC District 2 Democrat:

Mason 1,620

Rhodes 193

Simmons 267

Stephens 228

4 of 4 precincts reporting

BOC District 2 Republican:

Bryant 1,299

4 of 4 precincts reporting

BOC District 4 Democrat:

Henderson 1,326

Jackson 657

7 of 7 precincts reporting

BOC District 4 Republican:

Scoggins 772

7 of 7 precincts reporting

BOE District 1 Republican:

Bailey 3,094

8 of 8 precincts reporting

BOE District 1 Democrat:

Hardeman 1,135

8 of 8 precincts reporting

BOE District 3 Democrat:

Henderson-Baker 1,915

Redding 375

6 of 6 precincts reporting

BOE District 5 Republican:

Coggins 2,689

9 of 9 precincts reporting

Alcovy Judicial Circuit

Superior Court Judge (Zon):

Zon 17,525

22 of 22 precincts reporting

Alcovy Judicial Circuit

Superior Court Judge (McCamy):

McCamy 17,370

22 of 22 precincts reporting