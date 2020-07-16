Newton sheriff's office helps church give away 2,000 boxes of groceries

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted Bishop Dianne Jennings of Breath of Life Church and County Commissioner-elect Alana Sanders in a drive-through grocery giveaway on Friday, July 10, at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Westside Precinct in Covington.

The drive-through grocery giveaway, which was sponsored by the Breath of Life Church, provided more than 2,000 boxes of food to families on July 10, free of charge. The boxes contained combination foods, fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy products.

“I always consider it a blessing to assist the families of Newton County, so when I was contacted to be part of the grocery giveaway, I did not hesitate to provide my services to Bishop Jennings and Commissioner-elect Sanders,” Brown said. “During these unprecedented times, I want to ensure our Newton County families are provided with basic necessities. I look forward to working alongside Bishop Jennings and Commissioner-Elect Sanders to help our community grow and thrive, this month and in months to come.”

Sanders won the Democratic nomination for the District 3 seat on the Newton County Board of Commissioners on June 9. She will be unopposed in the November general election.

Brown, Jennings, and Sanders will be participating in the drive-through grocery giveaway every Friday during the month of July, from 9 a.m. until all boxes are gone, at the Westside Precinct at 3612 Salem Road in the Kroger Shopping Center. Families must stay in their vehicle during the giveaway.

Additionally, a special line will be available for essential workers — including first responders, teachers, and medical professionals — who have a badge on their person.







