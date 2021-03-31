Newton schools to receive $43 million in federal stimulus funds

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Schools will receive almost $43 million in federal stimulus money from Georgia’s share of American Rescue Plan funding.

The funding to Newton County totaling $42,980,285 was announced recently by the Georgia Department of Education.

It is among $3.8 billion — $3,824,434,000 — that Georgia public schools will receive in federal stimulus funds, a news release stated.

The State Board of Education on March 25 approved State School Superintendent Richard Woods' recommendation to begin allocating the funds to individual school districts.

School districts must set aside at least 20% of the funds they receive to address student learning loss according to the federal legislation.

The remaining funds are flexible and can be used to support at-risk student populations, distance/remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning and addressing learning loss, facilities and equipment, continuity of core staff and services, and more, the release stated.

“These funds will help Georgia schools address learning loss and ensure the safety of students, staff, and families," said State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

“I encourage all school districts to take advantage of these resources to continue or expand safe in-person learning options for students."

This is the third round of federal stimulus funding Georgia schools have received, following CARES 1 allocations in May 2020 and CARES 2 allocations in January 2021.

Like CARES 2 funds, these funds do not have an equitable services provision requiring districts to make funding available to private or independent schools within their geographic area.

Instead, Congress provided a separate allocation for private or independent schools, called the Emergency Assistance for Non-public Schools (EANS). Private schools can apply for EANS at gadoe.org/EANS.

The ARP funds are allocated based on a district's proportionate share of Title I funding.

If a school district received 2% of Georgia's overall share of Title I funding in Fiscal Year 2021, they will receive 2% of the ARP allocation.

This funding formula is required by federal law and Georgia Department of Education does not have the authority to use a different method, the release stated.