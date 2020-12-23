Newton political parties clashing about masks for absentee ballot monitors

COVINGTON, Ga. — Both Republicans and Democrats are charging the other side with making the issue of wearing masks "political" during a standoff over requirements for cloth face coverings in the county election office.

Democrats are blasting a Republican Party member’s practice of wearing a face shield while monitoring the processing of absentee ballots erlier this week for the Jan. 5 runoff election because they feel the shield does not adequately protect them from COVID-19 transmission.

Democratic Party Chairman Ryan Barrett said the CDC does not consider a face shield an "effective barrier to transmission."

He said he was directing Democratic Party appointees not to return to adjudicate contested ballots "until we hear concretely that their safety will be made a priority and a face covering that is in compliance with CDC guidelines" which state a face shield "is not an effective barrier to transmission."

"I believe that the Board of Elections will have to make alternative arrangements to ensure a fair processing method should they not be able to guarantee the safety of the community," he said.

"I feel this is an issue of public safety that has been made political — and I, for one, refuse to have the lives of others on my (conscience) because of poor decision making," Barrett said.

Republican Party Chairman Scott Jay, whose wife Leesha was the one wearing the shield, said Democrats were making the issue "political" by being overly verbally abusive about Republicans not following mask requirements when numerous exemptions exist.

Other Republicans who were not wearing masks also were within the law — though they later voluntarily donned face coverings after one Democratic monitor repeatedly protested, Jay said.

He said the elections board is required to have representatives from each party on the review panel to adjudicate unclear votes on ballots.

"It has come to my attention ... that the Republican Party appointments to the (Board of Elections) have been verbally assaulted," he said.

"I know that tensions can be high and brought about in many different ways but this is way beyond civil discourse and must be addressed and stopped!" Jay wrote.

"This outburst today towards the Republican volunteers was beyond the pale and I demand that the Democrat Party chairman do a better job to ensure that they provide rational and reasonable volunteers."

County spokesman Bryan Fazio said there are signs "upon entering the building that masks are to be worn.”

He said the department head or supervisor is directed to alert someone not wearing a mask about the existence of the ordinance. Enforcement then would fall to deputies who are in charge of building security, Fazio said.

However, sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, Dec. 22, said the shield was allowed under the ordinance.

The ordinance is filled with numerous exemptions, such as those for who object on religious or ethical grounds or for health reasons.

Those practicing social distancing when it was “both possible and being actively practiced” also were exempt, the ordinance states.

County employees could remove masks while working in offices that are not in public areas in county buildings, according to the ordinance.

Barrett said the issue was the safety of those monitoring the absentee ballots.

He told election board chairman Phil Johnson that Democratic members of the voter review panel and absentee ballot processing monitors have been forced to "walk out of the early vote tabulation because of a compromise in their safety."

"It seems that there is a differing opinion from the GOP member of the (election) board who instructs individuals to do as they please, placing the lives of a vulnerable population on the line," Barrett wrote.

"With already strapped volunteer and staff force to run this election, it would be my presumption that the Board of Elections would be unified in the effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved."

Barrett, who works as a cardiac tech and ER tech, said, "As a healthcare professional, I am seeing day in and day out staggering numbers of individuals who are in the emergency room and ICU battling COVID-19."

He said the county party has eight members who rotate in serving as voter review panel members and monitors.

"I cannot in good faith ask any of them to return to continue the processing and adjudicating of ballots for this election," he said.

Jay charged that local Democrats have shown they have become "unhinged" as the party's chairman makes claims about Republicans endangering lives and others -- including Democratic board member Kelly Robinson -- verbally abuse members of the opposing party.

"I don't know what this new game is," Jay said.

He said he believed it was "their way of trying to control the agenda" now that Democrats hold most of the countywide offices following the Nov. 3 election.

"They're saying, "We're loud, proud and in charge,'" Jay said.

He said he planned to continue to have his party's representatives available for monitoring and voter review because of the importance of the work.

Johnson said he sent an email to each party chairman stating "we have to work together on this election."

However, he said election workers also have a mandate to finish processing absentee ballots and begin counting them after polls close on Jan. 5.

"We've got to move forward," Johnson said.



