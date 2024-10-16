Newton High School placed under lockdown

UPDATE #2

Newton High School students have been dismissed, according to director of public relations for Newton County Schools, Sherri Partee

UPDATE #1



The Newton County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) told The Covington News that Newton High School was placed under lockdown earlier today due to a student reporting a possible weapon sighting in the school. The NCSO added that no weapons have been found currently, but that an investigation is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

Newton High School has been placed under lockdown.

There are currently conflicting reports on the cause behind the lockdown. While it was initially believed that multiple weapons were detected on campus, both Newton County Schools and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office tell The Covington News that no weapons have been located at this point in time.

The sheriff’s office are still actively conducting an investigation. The News will keep you posted once we learn more information.





