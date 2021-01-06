Newton County state senator to lead Georgia Legislative Black Caucus

A state senator representing Newton County has been elected chairwoman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.

District 43 State Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, will lead the new executive board of the 65-member Caucus after her election for the 2021-22 term of the Georgia General Assembly on Monday, Jan. 4.

"It is a truly an honor to have been elected as chairwoman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus,” said Anderson, whose district includes west and northwest Newton County.

“The GLBC drafts and sponsors legislation that affects the Black population in Georgia. We represent the many who are at times not equally represented when considering public policy.

“As chairwoman, I am looking forward to continuing to offer a Black perspective to the Legislature to promote progress and change.”

The 2021-22 Executive Board includes Anderson and State Rep. Derrick Jackson, vice chairman; State Rep. Jasmine Clark, secretary; State Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, treasurer; State Sen. Donzella James, GLBC Senate Whip; and State Rep. Dar'Shun Kendrick, GLBC House Whip.

The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus is a nonprofit comprising 65 Georgia House and Senate members from throughout the state.

For more information about the Caucus, visit www.gablackcaucus.org or write to media@gablackcaucus.org.