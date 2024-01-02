Newton County Sheriff's Office issues BOLO for missing teenager

NEWTON COUNTY – On Jan. 2, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) released a BOLO on their official Facebook page in regards to a missing teenager.

Jazz Johnson, 16, was last seen on Dec. 28 after he ran away from home after an argument with his mother, according to the NCSO BOLO.

Johnson is described as a Black male at 6-foot-3, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, black jacket and carrying a black book bag.