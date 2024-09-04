Newton County Schools under preventative lockdown

UPDATE:

The lockdown has been lifted, according to Newton County Schools' social media accounts. The school system is now operating on a normal schedule and extracurricular and after-school programs will continue as normal.

NEWTON COUNTY – Newton County Schools (NCS) is under a preventative lockdown, according to official social media accounts.



This comes as a response to the tragic shooting that occurred today in Barrow County at Apalachee High School, just 40 miles away from Newton County. Multiple reports have confirmed that two people were killed during the shooting and four have been injured as of 1:25 p.m.

According to the NCS social media post, this lockdown is being taken “as an exercise of extreme caution,” with no indication there is an active threat on any NCS campuses.

This means that no person will be permitted to enter or leave any school buildings. Increased law enforcement presence have also been added on all campuses.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for more updates at covnews.com.



