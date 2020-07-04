Newton County reaches 700 confirmed COVID-19 cases

COVINGTON, Ga. -- Newton County reached a dubious milestone on the Fourth of July as its rate of COVID-19 infections continued to rise in relation to the total county population, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.

The county also recorded its first death from the virus in weeks, bringing the total to 12, according to preliminary figures from the department.

Newton County recorded its 700th confirmed case of coronavirus on the Fourth of July -- giving it a cumulative rate of 623 cases per 100,000 residents and an increase of seven in three days, the department reported.

The county's July 4 cumulative rate meant it was trending higher than some neighboring counties, including Henry (590 per 100,000 population) Rockdale (571), Jasper (542), Walton (479) and Morgan (340).

However, it was much lower then neighboring Butts County, which showed an infection rate of 1,156 cases per 100,000 population. Despite a population of only about 25,000, Butts County has seen 291 total cases and 33 deaths, the department reported.

Testing is available to all Georgians who request it, whether they have symptoms or not, the department stated on its website. However, individuals are asked to schedule an appointment and the number for testing in Newton County is 770-513-5631.

The Newton College & Career Academy at 144 Ram Drive in Covington is a site for testing in Newton County.



According to the department, Georgia has now had a total of 93,319 cases of the coronavirus, leading to 11,743 hospitalizations and 2,857 deaths.