Newton County officials bury time capsule to commemorate 2021 Bicentennial
Marcello Banes
County Chairman Marcello Banes holds a time capsule filled with items from the county government and the six cities in Newton County as he speaks to the crowd present during Monday’s Bicentennial Walkway Unveiling ceremony. The event was held in a new park developed behind the Newton County Administration Building on Usher Street. (Gabriel Stovall | The News)

The Newton County Bicentennial Committee unveiled the Bicentennial walkway featuring community bricks on Monday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m.

The new walkway is located at the park behind the Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St. in Covington.

Along with the personalized bricks, a time capsule commemorating Newton County's 200th year in 2021 was buried.

The time capsule includes a Newton County Bicentennial lapel pin, Bicentennial mask, Bicentennial banner, Bicentennial Committee photos, and bark from a 150-year-old magnolia tree from the Square.

The county's six cities also contributed items for the time capsule, including:

• City of Covington-Laminated copy of city employee listing;

• City of Oxford - acorns from the historic Yarbrough oak tree;

• City of Newborn - Historic Newborn Schoolhouse T-shirt;

• City of Mansfield - City Council meeting agenda, minutes and town plat;

• City of Social Circle - Gold key to the City of Social Circle;

• City of Porterdale - City of Porterdale picture booklet and small cotton twine spool from one of the town's former mill operations.