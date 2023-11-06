Newton County Jail Log, November 6, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
Nehkiya A. A. Alford, 18, Triumph Trl, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with failure to stop at sign, fleeing elude police officer, reckless driving and speeding
Tavoris J. Berry, 34, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove was arrested October 27 and charged with weekender
Elizabeth L. Brandon, 29, Cameron’s Terr, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with battery
Kristina N. Cantu, 37, Park Pl, Covington was arrested October 25 weekender
Haley N. Campbell, 29, Tall Oaks, Monroe was arrested October 27 and charged with court sentenced
Matthew A. Casale, 26, Tanyard Rd, Covington was arrested October 25 court sentenced
Marcea L. Chapman, 50, Alcovy Rd, Covington was arrested October 26 and court sentenced
Jadakis D. Clark, 20, Gross Lake Pkwy, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with violation of protective order
Charles R. Coopeak, 24, Bold Spring Rd, Monroe was arrested October 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Tina D. Dawson, 28, Pioneer Pkwy, McDonough was arrested October 27 weekender
Bobby L. Farmer, 42, Flatshore Rd, Conyers was arrested October 24 and charged with failure to appear
Shelby J. Ferrell, 20, Bartow Jail, was arrested October 27 and back for court
Brittany C. Finnie, 32, 23rd St, Kansas City, was arrested October 23 back for court, probation violation
Johnathon P. Hansen, 28, Lee St, Covington was arrested October 26 court sentenced
Rachelle Hale, 51, Cypress Dr, Covington was arrested October 26 and charged with failure to appear
Antonio Harkness, 52, King Hwy, Decatur was arrested October 29 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Roderick A. Henderson, 44, Fairclift Dr, Covington was arrested October 27 weekender
Ricadous A. Head, 41, Roseberry Rd, Covington was arrested October 26 and charged with failure to appear, giving false name, possession and use of drug related and possession of cocaine
Larry V. Howard, 44, Highwood Dr, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with cruelty to children and simple battery
Ulysses Howard, 55, Richardson St, Atlanta was arrested October 24 and charged probation violation
Collen D. Howe, 23, Lazy Ln, Covington was arrested October 28 magistrate bench warrant
Adam T. Jacob, 60, Avery St, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui, improper stopping on highway
Jennifer M. Jenkins, 45, Thompson Ave, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with failure to appear
Drew L. Johnson, 31, Rosemoore Dr, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Billy R. Kel, 28, Blue Herron Dr, Monticello was arrested October 23 probation violation
Lisa M. Kessler, 50, Linwood Dr, Covington was arrested October 27 weekender
Jason B. Klinger, 39, Rockdale was arrested October 25 back for court
Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested October 28 weekender
Quintonio J. Lackey, 29, Mountain Way, Covington was arrested October 28 public drunkenness
Mandy M. Land, 38, Hwy 16, Jackson was arrested October 26 probation violation
Anthony L. Leslie, 42, Berry St, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with abandonment of dependent
Michael A. Lightfoot, 41, Hunter Trace, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with aggravated stalking
Lisa A. Lockridge, 28, Jimmu Ln, Conyers was arrested October 26 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine
Kaci A. Marks, 40, Bear Creek, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with theft by conversion
Teardrop M. Mims, 31, Sandy Dale Ln, Houston, TX was arrested October 27 and charged with possession of tools for commission of a crime
Terry W. Neal, 28, Mill Court, Conyers was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation
Autumn L. Patterson, 21, Walton Co. Monroe was arrested October 25 back for court
Korey H. Pierce, 40, Stonecreek Way, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with loitering, open container, possession of a schedule I controlled substance,
Maurice J. Pollock, 42, Willow Creek, Austell was arrested October 27 and charged with theft by deception
Tanika S. Reed, 23, Windcrest Ter, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement
Brittney R. Richards, 28, Forsyth Co. was arrested October 26 and charged with back for court and probation violation
Adrian J. Russell, 27, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested October 27 and charged with failure to appear
Cynetria K. Shy, 32, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with aggravated assault
Jeremy L. Simmons, 44, Laurel St, Porterdale was arrested October 27 weekender
Carmeron M. Smith, 19, Puckett St, Covington was arrested October 27 weekender
Christopher R. Smith, 36, Settler Grove, Covington was arrested October 28 weekender
Kameron L. Smith, 18, Panola Rd, Lithonia was arrested October 23 and charged with possession and carrying weapon, theft by shoplifting
Justin R. Spurley, 34, Margaret Pl, Atlanta was arrested October 28 weekender
Sierra C. Stokeling, 29, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Victoria A. Sutton, 37, Baylor Cir, McDonough was arrested October 23 and charged with probation violation
Jeremy L. Tarpley, 41, Myrtle Grove, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation
Dean A. Tate, 59, Smith Store Rd, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass
Kelly J. Thomas, 49, Mccowen Rd, Forsyth was arrested October 27 weekender
Rhakim D. Todman, 33, Shadow brook Ct, Covington was arrested October 26 and charged with battery
John P. Wallace, 54, Jeff Cook Rd, Mansfield was arrested October 27 weekender
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Demetris A. Beal, 48, Woodcrest Dr, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage
Ashton Belot, 33, Hampshire Ct, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui open container, possession of firearm or knife and purchase possession sale of marijuana
Gary L. Brown, 58, Rolling Hill Trl, Conyers was arrested October 28 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Bobby D. Burgess, 53, Washington St, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended, willful obstruction
Corey L. Carr, 45, Carr Cir, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with aggravated assault
Jeremiah D. Chatman, 24, Elder St, Greenville, SC was arrested October 24 and charged with dui and improper usage
Anthony M. George, 57, Homeless was arrested October 27 and charged with public drunkenness
Jose V. Gutierrez-Homez, 26, Rosemoore Dr, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Garrick M. Howard, 33, Plantation Pine Ln, Covington was arrested was arrested October 27 and charged with possession of tools for the commission of crime, theft by receiving property stolen
Justin A. Hughes, 33, Laic Ln, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery
Jamaul D. Hunt, 28, Sandy Dale, Houston, TX was arrested October 27 and charged with possession of tools for commission and theft by receiving
Freddie L. Maddox, 72, Carlton Trail, Covington was arrested October 26 and charged with driving while license suspended
Kemiya R. Marks, 24, Cecilla St, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with driving while license suspended
Ray M. Parker-Minter, 28, Sweet Brook, Houston, TX was arrested October 27 and charged with possession of tools
Marquise O. Nelson, 35, Odum Cir, Covington was arrested October 28 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
Arion S. Perez, 23, Patrick Ct, Covington was arrested October 28 and charged with dui, operation of vehicles
Luis E. Valerio-Reyes, 25, Access Rd, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with driving w/o valid license, no proof of insurance
Bobby J. Rhodes, 33, Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with failure to appear
Bobby J. Rhodes, 69, Turner Lake, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with failure to appear
Quinyetta T. Ross, 28, West St, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with failure to appear
LaToya A. Styne, 33, Silo Pointe, Covington was arrested October 28 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Corey J. Shuman, 40, Jackson Lake, Monticello was arrested October 29 theft by shoplifting
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
John W. Blackwell, 31, Nixon Cir, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children, kidnapping and obstruction or hindering person making emergency call
Iesha R. Gilliam, 30, Shadow brook Trace, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with dui, open container and speeding
Fredrick D. Jones, 41, Clearbrook Dr, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, open container and receipt of fire arm by convicted felon
Wilfredo Mariano, 21, Hwy Ave, Lagrange was arrested October 28 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui, following to close, improper lane usage and speeding