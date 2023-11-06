Newton County Jail Log, November 6, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Nehkiya A. A. Alford, 18, Triumph Trl, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with failure to stop at sign, fleeing elude police officer, reckless driving and speeding

Tavoris J. Berry, 34, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove was arrested October 27 and charged with weekender

Elizabeth L. Brandon, 29, Cameron’s Terr, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with battery

Kristina N. Cantu, 37, Park Pl, Covington was arrested October 25 weekender

Haley N. Campbell, 29, Tall Oaks, Monroe was arrested October 27 and charged with court sentenced

Matthew A. Casale, 26, Tanyard Rd, Covington was arrested October 25 court sentenced

Marcea L. Chapman, 50, Alcovy Rd, Covington was arrested October 26 and court sentenced

Jadakis D. Clark, 20, Gross Lake Pkwy, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with violation of protective order

Charles R. Coopeak, 24, Bold Spring Rd, Monroe was arrested October 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Tina D. Dawson, 28, Pioneer Pkwy, McDonough was arrested October 27 weekender

Bobby L. Farmer, 42, Flatshore Rd, Conyers was arrested October 24 and charged with failure to appear

Shelby J. Ferrell, 20, Bartow Jail, was arrested October 27 and back for court

Brittany C. Finnie, 32, 23rd St, Kansas City, was arrested October 23 back for court, probation violation

Johnathon P. Hansen, 28, Lee St, Covington was arrested October 26 court sentenced

Rachelle Hale, 51, Cypress Dr, Covington was arrested October 26 and charged with failure to appear

Antonio Harkness, 52, King Hwy, Decatur was arrested October 29 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Roderick A. Henderson, 44, Fairclift Dr, Covington was arrested October 27 weekender

Ricadous A. Head, 41, Roseberry Rd, Covington was arrested October 26 and charged with failure to appear, giving false name, possession and use of drug related and possession of cocaine

Larry V. Howard, 44, Highwood Dr, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with cruelty to children and simple battery

Ulysses Howard, 55, Richardson St, Atlanta was arrested October 24 and charged probation violation

Collen D. Howe, 23, Lazy Ln, Covington was arrested October 28 magistrate bench warrant

Adam T. Jacob, 60, Avery St, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui, improper stopping on highway

Jennifer M. Jenkins, 45, Thompson Ave, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with failure to appear

Drew L. Johnson, 31, Rosemoore Dr, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Billy R. Kel, 28, Blue Herron Dr, Monticello was arrested October 23 probation violation

Lisa M. Kessler, 50, Linwood Dr, Covington was arrested October 27 weekender

Jason B. Klinger, 39, Rockdale was arrested October 25 back for court

Keith B. Kinchen, 42, Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested October 28 weekender

Quintonio J. Lackey, 29, Mountain Way, Covington was arrested October 28 public drunkenness

Mandy M. Land, 38, Hwy 16, Jackson was arrested October 26 probation violation

Anthony L. Leslie, 42, Berry St, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with abandonment of dependent

Michael A. Lightfoot, 41, Hunter Trace, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with aggravated stalking

Lisa A. Lockridge, 28, Jimmu Ln, Conyers was arrested October 26 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine

Kaci A. Marks, 40, Bear Creek, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with theft by conversion

Teardrop M. Mims, 31, Sandy Dale Ln, Houston, TX was arrested October 27 and charged with possession of tools for commission of a crime

Terry W. Neal, 28, Mill Court, Conyers was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation

Autumn L. Patterson, 21, Walton Co. Monroe was arrested October 25 back for court

Korey H. Pierce, 40, Stonecreek Way, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with loitering, open container, possession of a schedule I controlled substance,

Maurice J. Pollock, 42, Willow Creek, Austell was arrested October 27 and charged with theft by deception

Tanika S. Reed, 23, Windcrest Ter, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement

Brittney R. Richards, 28, Forsyth Co. was arrested October 26 and charged with back for court and probation violation

Adrian J. Russell, 27, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested October 27 and charged with failure to appear

Cynetria K. Shy, 32, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with aggravated assault

Jeremy L. Simmons, 44, Laurel St, Porterdale was arrested October 27 weekender

Carmeron M. Smith, 19, Puckett St, Covington was arrested October 27 weekender

Christopher R. Smith, 36, Settler Grove, Covington was arrested October 28 weekender

Kameron L. Smith, 18, Panola Rd, Lithonia was arrested October 23 and charged with possession and carrying weapon, theft by shoplifting

Justin R. Spurley, 34, Margaret Pl, Atlanta was arrested October 28 weekender

Sierra C. Stokeling, 29, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Victoria A. Sutton, 37, Baylor Cir, McDonough was arrested October 23 and charged with probation violation

Jeremy L. Tarpley, 41, Myrtle Grove, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with probation violation

Dean A. Tate, 59, Smith Store Rd, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass

Kelly J. Thomas, 49, Mccowen Rd, Forsyth was arrested October 27 weekender

Rhakim D. Todman, 33, Shadow brook Ct, Covington was arrested October 26 and charged with battery

John P. Wallace, 54, Jeff Cook Rd, Mansfield was arrested October 27 weekender





COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Demetris A. Beal, 48, Woodcrest Dr, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage

Ashton Belot, 33, Hampshire Ct, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui open container, possession of firearm or knife and purchase possession sale of marijuana

Gary L. Brown, 58, Rolling Hill Trl, Conyers was arrested October 28 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Bobby D. Burgess, 53, Washington St, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended, willful obstruction

Corey L. Carr, 45, Carr Cir, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with aggravated assault

Jeremiah D. Chatman, 24, Elder St, Greenville, SC was arrested October 24 and charged with dui and improper usage

Anthony M. George, 57, Homeless was arrested October 27 and charged with public drunkenness

Jose V. Gutierrez-Homez, 26, Rosemoore Dr, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Garrick M. Howard, 33, Plantation Pine Ln, Covington was arrested was arrested October 27 and charged with possession of tools for the commission of crime, theft by receiving property stolen

Justin A. Hughes, 33, Laic Ln, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery

Jamaul D. Hunt, 28, Sandy Dale, Houston, TX was arrested October 27 and charged with possession of tools for commission and theft by receiving

Freddie L. Maddox, 72, Carlton Trail, Covington was arrested October 26 and charged with driving while license suspended

Kemiya R. Marks, 24, Cecilla St, Covington was arrested October 25 and charged with driving while license suspended

Ray M. Parker-Minter, 28, Sweet Brook, Houston, TX was arrested October 27 and charged with possession of tools

Marquise O. Nelson, 35, Odum Cir, Covington was arrested October 28 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

Arion S. Perez, 23, Patrick Ct, Covington was arrested October 28 and charged with dui, operation of vehicles

Luis E. Valerio-Reyes, 25, Access Rd, Covington was arrested October 24 and charged with driving w/o valid license, no proof of insurance

Bobby J. Rhodes, 33, Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with failure to appear

Bobby J. Rhodes, 69, Turner Lake, Covington was arrested October 18 and charged with failure to appear

Quinyetta T. Ross, 28, West St, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with failure to appear

LaToya A. Styne, 33, Silo Pointe, Covington was arrested October 28 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Corey J. Shuman, 40, Jackson Lake, Monticello was arrested October 29 theft by shoplifting





GEORGIA STATE PATROL

John W. Blackwell, 31, Nixon Cir, Covington was arrested October 23 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children, kidnapping and obstruction or hindering person making emergency call

Iesha R. Gilliam, 30, Shadow brook Trace, Covington was arrested October 29 and charged with dui, open container and speeding

Fredrick D. Jones, 41, Clearbrook Dr, Covington was arrested October 27 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, open container and receipt of fire arm by convicted felon

Wilfredo Mariano, 21, Hwy Ave, Lagrange was arrested October 28 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui, following to close, improper lane usage and speeding