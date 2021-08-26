Newton County GOP hears from state, congressional candidates

Announced candidates for state and congressional seats up for election in 2022 were among those attending the Newton County Republican Party's monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Reserve at Hendricks in downtown Covington.

Speakers included Secretary of State candidate David Belle Isle of Alpharetta, state Labor Commissioner candidate Bruce Thompson of Cartersville, and 10th Congressional District candidate Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville.

Others in attendance included 10th Congressional District candidates David Curry of McDonough, Col. Mitchell Swan of Good Hope, and Patrick Witt of Bogart, said party chairman Brendan Cherry.