Newton County gas prices below metro, state averages in survey

Newton County gas prices in the latest AAA survey were below the Metro Atlanta and state averages for regular unleaded gas as the Independence Day holiday approached next week.



AAA also expected 43 million Americans will drive to their destinations during the upcoming holiday, which is the highest on record and 5% more than the previous record in 2019.

The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.90 in Newton County compared to $2.93 for Metro Atlanta and $2.91 statewide for regular unleaded gasoline on Monday, June 28.

Newton County’s average also was 20 cents below the national average of $3.10, AAA reported.

Monday's state average was 2 cents more than on June 21, 1 cent less than May 28 and 93 cents more than June 2020.

It costs Georgia motorists $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline — $6.75 more than what motorists paid in January 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Despite the latest increase in demand, Georgia motorists are not seeing significant pump price jumps due to increasing stock levels, which have significantly built over the last four weeks,” said AAA-The Auto Club Group Public Affairs Director Garrett Townsend.

“Drivers may see higher pump prices, however, as stocks increase ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Hinesville/Fort Stewart ($2.97), Savannah ($2.96), and Atlanta ($2.93).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.83), Columbus ($2.84), and Augusta-Aiken ($2.86).

In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gas demand increased from 9.36 million barrels a day to 9.44 million barrels a day, while total domestic gas stocks decreased by 3 million barrels to 240 million barrels.

With supply and gas demand in sync for now, drivers are likely to see minimal fluctuations in prices through the weekend. However, increasing crude prices, while gas demand remains high, are likely to push pump prices higher ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.

