Newton County Farm Bureau receives GFB award

MACON, Ga. – Newton County Farm Bureau (NCFB) was recognized for its member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 86th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Convention held Dec. 3-5 on Jekyll Island. Chuck Berry is the NCFB president. Mary Corley is the NCFB office manager.

NCFB received the GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program (REAP) Cultivator Award in the organization’s large membership division. GFB’s REAP award honors county Farm Bureaus for the organization/membership, advocacy, leadership development, education & outreach activities they did between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023. The REAP Awards are divided into three tiers – Harvester (1st), Planter (2nd) and Cultivator (3rd) with five tier winners in each of GFB’s three membership categories – small, medium and large.

“Georgia Farm Bureau has thrived since 1937 because of our dedicated volunteer leaders and county staff who work to promote agriculture in their local communities by visiting schools to teach students how farmers grow our food and meeting with their elected officials,” said GFB President Tom McCall. “It’s a pleasure to recognize Newton County for the work they have done to promote agriculture in its community this past year.”