Newton County 2022 budget formally introduced Tuesday

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County government’s 2022 budget will be formally introduced to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday, June 1, during a 6 p.m. special called meeting in the Historic Courthouse.

The county staff recommended that commissioners consider a $79.3 million budget in April, which is around 9.7% higher than the current 2021 budget. However, commissioners typically will make changes before its final adoption.

The introduction of the 2022 budget continues the process toward its adoption, which is tentatively set for June 15.

Following the introduction on June, 1, two public hearings will be heard, allowing time for comments from Newton County residents to the Board of Commissioners.

The first public hearing is set for June 8 and the second on June 15. Both hearings are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse at 1124 Clark St. in Covington.

As currently scheduled, the Board will vote on adoption of the 2022 budget during its regular meeting June 15 at 7 p.m.

County staff members have been working on the 2022 Budget since February. Several budget hearings have been held between the Board and department heads and county elected officials leading up to the budget’s formal introduction.

The Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget can be seen by visiting: https://www.co.newton.ga.us/DocumentCenter/View/3722/FY22-County-Department-Workshop-Book?bidId=

