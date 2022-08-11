Newton congressman hosting virtual event on housing options today

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, is set to host a virtual event today, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. designed to address the housing shortage, rising rents and homelessness.

Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes will join Johnson on today's webinar titled, "What Are Our Housing Options?"



"We’ll have resources for you and your family members who may be experiencing mortgage affordability challenges, increasing rent or possible homelessness," Johnson said.

Others scheduled to attend include DeKalb County Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson, Larry Johnson and Lorraine-Cochran Johnson; Gwinnett County Commissioner Ben Ku, and officials from the Atlanta Urban League, DeKalb NAACP, DeKalb Housing Authority and Project Reset.

The live virtual event can be accessed via the online Zoom platform from 3-4:15 p.m. To sign up, visit https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_sPZCHsgjSVeViuJaEVmbvA.

For those unable to attend, it will rebroadcast on YouTube. For more information, call housing constituent services representative Xeron Pledger at 770-987-2291.

Johnson also has scheduled a "Telephone Town Hall" for Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. to give updates on legislation that has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. He also will take questions.

Visit hankjohnson.house.gov/live to sign up to participate.

Johnson represents Georgia's 4th Congressional District that includes part of Newton County.



