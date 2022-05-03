Newton commissioners set work session before regular meeting tonight

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Board of Commissioners has scheduled two separate meetings today: a Work Session at 6 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Both meetings are set for 1124 Clark St. in the Historic Courthouse in Covington.

The 6 p.m. work session is for discussion of "facilities management policies and procedures."

The 7 p.m. regular meeting agenda:

1. Call to Order: Chairman Marcello Banes

2. Invocation

3. Pledge

4. Adoption of the Agenda

5. Citizen Comments

6. Reports from Chairman Banes

Jennifer Phillips-Willing Helpers Clinic

Jennifer Hibbard- View Point Health

7. Reports from Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims

8. Unfinished Business:

Fire Services- Chief Mike Conner-Requests approval to purchase an Aerial Fire Truck.

Cost: $1,620,907.65/ Funding Source: Fire Fund/ Budgeted: Yes/ Match: No

9. Consent Agenda

9a) Approval of the Minutes: 04/19/2022-Budget Workshop 6:00 p.m./Regular Meeting 7:00 p.m.

Agenda Items for Board Discussion and Consideration:

10. Senior Services is requesting approval of VAC5 Funding Contract with Northeast Georgia

Area on Aging to provide information, assistance and resources to increase vaccinations among older adults and their caregivers.

Presenter-Freda Reed, Director of Senior Services

Time Sensitive/Deadline Requirement: Yes/Date: ASAP

Cost: $8,137.68 Funding Source: Northeast GA Regional Commission /Budgeted: No/ Match: No

11. Probate Court/Purchasing Department-Requesting approval for Sunbelt Builder’s contract for Design phase of Probate Courtroom Renovations and Expansion.

Presenter-Probate Judge Melanie Bell/Jeff Prine

Time Sensitive/Deadline Requirement: No

Cost: $36,500.00 /Funding Source: Capital Improvements/ Budgeted: Yes/ Match: No

12. ARPA Committee-Requesting to advance the next quarterly ARPA installment. Check requests in progress exceeding over $80,000 in addition to $20,000 check requests pending. We estimate by 4/29/2022 the first increment funding will be depleted less administrative fees.

Presenter-Commissioner Alana Sanders

Time Sensitive/Deadline Requirement: Yes/Date: ASAP

Cost: $175,000.00/Funding Source: ARPA Funds/ Budgeted: Yes/ Match: No

13. Office of the County Manager-Request for Permission letter for Motorola Frequency Application.

This letter is needed on behalf of Newton County to complete the application and installation of cell towers.

Presenter-Trudy Henry

Time Sensitive/Deadline Requirement: Yes/Date: ASAP

Cost: N/A /Funding Source: SPLOST/ Budgeted: Yes/ Match: No

7:30 Zonings and Public Hearings

Presenter - Shena Applewhaite, Interim Director of Development Services

1) Request approval of the Adoption of FY21 CIE-STWP Resolution and Addendum R05032022

2) Request approval of the Adoption of Resolution R050322A

A RESOLUTION OF THE NEWTON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS FURTHER EXTENDING UNTIL JULY 19, 2022, AN EXISTING MORATORIUM ON THE ACCEPTANCE OF APPLICATIONS OF ZONING PETITIONS AND PRELIMINARY PLAT/CONCEPT PLAN PETITIONS FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT.

This resolution was heard at the Special Called Meeting on April 11, 2022.

14. Alcohol License

Final Reading-Publix Super Markets Inc. #0744 13015 Brown Bridge Rd. Covington, GA 30016

Applicant: Jasmin Ovcina (District 2)

15. Citizen Comments

16. Board Comments

17. Executive Session If Needed

18. Adjourn