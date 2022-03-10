Newton commissioners, school board member to face challengers in primary

COVINGTON, Ga. — Qualifying for the May 24 primaries for county, state and federal elected offices ends Friday, March 11, at noon.

According to information from each county political party:



—Republican qualifying for county offices is set for Canaan Baptist Church, 5581 Salem Road, Covington, today through 5 p.m., and Friday, March 11, 9 a.m.-noon.



—Democratic qualifying for county offices will be at Covington Municipal Airport, 14100 Ga. Hwy. 142 , Friday, March 11, 9 a.m.-noon.



Qualifying for state and federal offices is being done at the State Capitol building in Atlanta.



The Newton County Democratic Party reported those qualifying for the May 24 primaries through Wednesday had included:



• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 2: Demond Mason (I), Steven Rhodes, Earnest Simmons.



• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 4: J.C. Henderson (I), Willie Jackson.



• Newton County School Board, District 3: Shakila Henderson-Baker (I), Victoria Redding.



According to the Newton County Republican Party, qualifiers have included:



• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 4: Scotty Scoggins.



• Newton County School Board, District 1: Trey Bailey (I).



• Newton County School Board, District 5: Abigail Coggin (I).



According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, those who have qualified for state and federal offices in districts representing Newton County included:



• U.S. House, District 4, Republican: Jonathan Chavez, Conyers.



• U.S. House, District 4, Democrat: Hank Johnson (I), Stonecrest.



• U.S. House, District 10, Republican: Timothy Barr, Watkinsville; Paul Broun, Athens; Mike Collins, Jackson; David Curry, Monticello; Vernon Jones, Watkinsville; Marc McMain, Monroe; Alan Sims, Winder; and Mitchell Swan, Good Hope.



• U.S. House, District 10, Democrat: Jessica Allison Fore, Athens; Phyllis Hatcher, Conyers.



• State Senate District 17, Republican: Brett Mauldin, Madison; Ryan Millsap, Social Circle; Brian Strickland (I), McDonough.



• State Senate District 17, Democrat: Kacy Morgan, Madison.



• State Senate District 43, Democrat: Tonya Anderson (I), Lithonia; Joe N. Lester, Conyers.



• State House District 93, Democrat: Doreen Carter (I), Lithonia; Laklieshia Izzard, Oxford.



• State House District 113, Democrat: Billie Boyd-Cox, Covington; Sharon Henderson (I), Covington.



• State House District 114, Republican: Tim Fleming, Covington; Wendell McNeal, Madison.



• State House District 114, Democrat: Malcolm Adams, Oxford.



At least two other Republicans and one other Democrat have indicated they will qualify for the 10th Congressional District seat which is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who is running for Secretary of State. One other Democrat said he plans to qualify Friday morning for the County Commission District 2 seat.



Those needing more information about requirements for qualifying as an independent or political body candidate should contact the Secretary of State Elections Division at 404-656-2871 or the Newton County Elections Supervisor at 770-784-2055.



* (I) denotes an incumbent office-holder.

