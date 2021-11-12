Newton board approves Social Circle tax sharing pact for new business park

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton commissioners have approved an agreement to give Social Circle a portion of the tax proceeds from a new business park under development partially in the city and two counties.



Newton County Board of Commissioners recently voted to approve an amendment to a revenue sharing agreement to give the city — which straddles the line between Newton and Walton counties — a share of the proceeds from payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) from the new Stanton Springs North business park.

Stanton Springs North includes 665 acres within Walton and Morgan counties and the Social Circle city limits at the northeast corner of I-20 and U.S. Hwy. 278.

The Joint Development Authority (JDA) of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties bought the land for $23.9 million earlier this year for the new park.

The sale was completed around the same time the Authority sold the last available land it owned within the adjacent, 1,500-acre Stanton Springs business park to a company only identified publicly as "Baymare" for $38 million.

Before the agreement, Newton County was to receive 37.5% of any tax proceeds from both parks. The Board of Commissioners' approval Nov. 2 allows the city to receive 5% of tax proceeds from Stanton Springs North only and cuts Newton County's share of tax proceeds from the new park to 35.625%.

In other action at its most recent meeting Nov. 2, the Board of Commissioners approved additional funding for construction and interior work at Washington Street Community Center.

Board member approved a change order totaling $458,000. Funding is coming from SPLOST.

The action is part of Sunbelt Builders' work to complete highest priority renovations at the Washington Street center, including a new roof, mechanical system, LED lighting, inside painting and plumbing upgrades.

Jeff Prine of Ascension Project Management, which is managing the project for the county, said center officials also wanted renovation of the kitchen facilities but it would exceed the budget.



He said officials planned to develop a plan for funding the renovations for the nonprofit, which offers a variety of programming for youth and seniors and receives partial funding from the county.

The project also includes some interior work at the Cousins community center.

The Board at its most recent meeting Nov. 2 also:

• Approved Public Works department's request for construction agreement with Peach State Construction Company for storm sewer replacement on Ratcliff Trace for $136,850 with funding from 2017 SPLOST.

• Approved alcoholic beverage licenses on final readings for Bajrang Group LLC, d/b/a Valero Food Mart at 11280 Brown Bridge Road and owner Vimalkumar K. Patel; and SM Pony Express Inc. at 1820 Hwy. 11 and owner Nikitaben Patel.

• Approved Newton County District Attorney’s Office's request for the acceptance of (VOCA) Victim of Crimes Act grants totaling $119,474 to cover existing positions held by Cindy Hooper, Gabriela Arredondo, Leslie Smith and Ellen Bales.

• Approved Newton County Sheriff’s Office acceptance of the Fiscal Year 2021 Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) totaling $26,934. Funding will be used to purchase equipment for day-to-day operations for both Patrol and Detention divisions.

• Approved renewal of five-year contract for AT&T Fiber/Internet Service for county facilities.

• Approved addendum to service agreement with Alexander Tomas & Associates Inc., doing business as UtilityTRX Company, for HVAC cost monitoring in county buildings.

• Approved addition of four locations for lawn maintenance to the Professional Services Agreement with Five Fields Lawn Care for $118,501

• Appointed Kevin Mitcham to the Tax Assessor Board, Jody Smith to the Planning Commission and Scott Jay to the Zoning Board of Appeals, all representing Commission District 5.

• Appointed Dr. Laklieshia Izzard as the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) Regional Advisory Council member for Region 3.

• Appointed Dr. Melvin Baker to the Newton County Board of Health.



