Newton board approves policy to increase contracts to minority businesses

COVINGTON, Ga. — A new policy seeks to award at least 30% of county government contracts to minority and female-owned businesses by the end of 2021.

However, it also acknowledges it may need to use “outreach efforts” to let affected businesses know about the effort.

The Newton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 6, unanimously approved a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Procurement Policy as an addition to the county’s Purchasing Policy.

The addition states the county does not have a purchasing preference based on race or ethnicity “and will provide an equal opportunity for all businesses to compete for county contracts.”

“Due to the general historical under-representation of minority business enterprises in access to procurement awards, creating a truly competitive playing field may require outreach efforts to ensure that such opportunities are advertised and made fully available,” the policy stated.

It stated the county would develop and maintain a minority business enterprise list.

The county government has a goal of awarding 30% of contracts to minority business operations in calendar year 2021, it stated.

A “minority business enterprise” was defined as a “small business concern” with at least 51% ownership by women, African American, Asian American, Native American, Hispanic or Pacific Islanders.

In other action, the board unanimously approved an agreement with the Atlanta Regional Commission for acceptance of a grant to fund a study for a transit master plan for the county.

The total cost of the study is estimated at $357,414, with the county required to provide matching funds of $71,483 to accept the grant.

The county already included the money in its 2021 budget, the chairman said.

ARC is acting as the required direct recipient of the funding before it sends the money to Newton County, according to documents provided to commissioners.

Commissioners also approved:

• The sheriff’s office’s acceptance of a Justice Assistance Grant for $27,636 to purchase equipment; and its application for a funding grant for surveillance work for the Newton County Accountability Court.

• Renewal of the District Attorney office’s VOCA Grant for $187,922 to fund existing Victim Advocate positions held by Cindy Hooper, Gabriela Arredondo and Leslie Smith.