The News collects first place finishes at Georgia Press Association convention

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Last Friday night at the Georgia Press Association’s (GPA) annual convention, it was announced that The Covington News placed first in a plethora of categories.

The convention was held at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.

In the 2024 Better Newspaper Contest, managing editor Phillip B. Hubbard placed first in the Spot News Photo category for Division C. The photo that placed was on the night of the Aug. 25, 2023 fire in the downtown Covington Square area.

The News also had first place finishes in the 2024 Better Newspaper Advertising contest of Division C.

The News received first place in the Food, Signature Page and Online Banner or Tile advertising categories. The News placed second in the Full-Color advertising category as well.

All awards were based on entries from 2023.

Proprietor and publisher of The News, Patrick Graham commended the staff on their showing in this year’s contests.

“Congratulations to our staff on another outstanding showing in this important statewide newspaper contest,” Graham said. “I can’t be more proud of their tremendous effort to serve our readers, advertisers and community well.”