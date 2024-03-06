NCSO issues BOLO for missing Covington man

NEWTON COUNTY – Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) have issued a BOLO in regards to a missing Covington man.

On March 2, Dequandre Smith, 20, was reported missing. Smith is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 220 lbs. The BOLO also said that he also has a history of schizophrenia.

The original BOLO stated that Smith’s last known location was in the area of Flat Shoals Road in Covington, near the water treatment facility

An update provided by the NCSO on March 3 said that the office received a tip that an individual matching the description of Smith was last seen on Hidden Pines Drive in Covington at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28. In that tip, it was said the individual was “possibly” wearing red sweatpants, white tennis shoes and an undetermined colored shirt/sweatshirt.

Investigators have followed up on the tip, but have not been able to locate Smith.

According to the BOLO, further assistance has been requested for this search,

“The NCSO requested assistance from the Newton County Fire, Alpha Team,and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to conduct a search in the area of Flat Shoals Road,” the BOLO stated. “The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Newton County Fire conducted ground searches with the assistance of Alpha Team handlers and their K-9s. GSP conducted an aerial search of the area via helicopter. Drone assistance was also rendered for the area by Alpha Team.”

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Hicks at jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1455.



