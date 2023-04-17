Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Hwy. 142 at I-20 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — A motorcycle driver died early today, April 17, following a collision between the victim's vehicle and a truck at Georgia Hwy. 142's intersection with I-20 in Coviongton.

The victim was identified as Richard Mann of Covington.

A Georgia State Patrol spokesperson noted an investigation into the incident in northeast Covington was still underway today.

However, a preliminary investigation stated troopers were called to the scene of the 5:46 a.m. incident at the entrance ramp from Georgia Hwy. 142 — also known as John R. Williams Highway — to eastbound I-20, the spokesperson said.



The early investigation determined a Ford F350 truck towing a 40-foot flatbed trailer was traveling south on Georgia Hwy. 142 when it attempted to make a left turn on a yellow arrow traffic signal onto the I-20 East entrance ramp. At that time, a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Hwy. 142 and was approaching the intersection with a green traffic signal.

"The driver of the Ford F350 failed to yield to the motorcycle while making the left turn, at which time, the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Ford F350," the spokesperson stated. "The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to injuries on scene."

This is a developing story.

