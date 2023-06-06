MISSING PERSON: Travis Rawlins

COVINGTON, Ga. — Travis Rawlins was last seen on May 2, 2023, in the area of Green Valley Farm Road and Highway 278.

His family has not been able to contact him since that time. He is believed to have been staying in the woods near Green Valley Road; however, area searches on foot and via drone using video and thermal imaging have proven to be unsuccessful in locating him.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue sweatpants. Additionally, he does have a black hoodie.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Travis Rawlins, contact Investigator Greg Dial at 678-625-1400 or call 911 if in current contact with him.



