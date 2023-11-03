Meta agrees to donate $300,000 to Newton Trails

Meta representative Katie Comer announced Thursday at the Newton Trails meeting that Meta, the parent company of popular social media apps Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, will be donating $300,000 to Newton Trails that will be used to finish construction of the Alcovy River Trestle.

“We believe in investing long-term [in Newton County],” Comer said. ““It’s more than about the money to us; it’s about our connections, our partners.”

The money will be used to finish renovating a bridge that will be used for visitors and community members alike to walk and bike across.

Comer expressed the importance of a multinational company like Meta giving back to local communities.

“We want to be great community partners,” Comer said. “When looking at the future [of Newton County] we want to make the best, even better.”

Newton Trails Chair of the Board of Directors, Duane Ford, was at a loss for words following the announcement.

“I hardly have any words except to say... ‘Thank you,’” Ford said.

While expressing his gratitude, Ford mentioned that this is a huge day for all of Newton Trails and will not only help connect the bridge but also the community.

Over 50 members of the community were in attendance, which included representatives from the Newton County Board of Commissioners, the City of Covington and partners from Oxford, Porterdale and Mansfield.

Newton County Commissioner Stan Edwards spoke to the audience, thanking Meta and encouraging the staff of Newton Trails to “keep pushing forward” and continue the growth of the trail system.

City of Covington councilwoman Susie Keck also spoke, stating that the synergy between Meta and Newton Trails is “a symbol of progress and unity” within the community.

Ford also revealed some of the upcoming plans for the future of Newton Trails. He says that they plan to eventually connect the Yellow River Trail and the Cricket Frog Trail. Also planned is the eventual connection of the Eastside and Cricket River trails.

He states that both additions will be made to help make the vision of a countywide connected trail system a reality.

Ford spoke to The Covington News following the meeting and was extremely optimistic towards the future of Newton Trails, thanking everyone for their support.

“I’m optimistic because our partners are optimistic,” Ford said. “I’m so thankful for all of our partners, and especially to the community for all of the support they’ve given us.”



