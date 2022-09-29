Mansfield mom killed in two-vehicle wreck on County Road 213

MANSFIELD, Ga. — State troopers today were still investigating after a 27-year-old mother of two was killed in a Sunday, Sept. 25, wreck near Mansfield.

Brianna Luti, 27, died when a truck struck her SUV in front of Mansfield Marketplace on County Road 213 between Mansfield and Newborn, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) reported.

A preliminary report from the GSP stated a Dodge Ram was traveling east on County Road 213 and approaching the intersection with the private driveway to the retailer at 4420 County Road 213 when the incident occurred at about 4:22 p.m.

The truck reportedly struck a Kia Sportage SUV. The SUV’s driver, Luti, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram had minor injuries and was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital for treatment, a Georgia State Patrol spokesman said.

The crash report was not yet available Wednesday, the spokesman said. The Ram’s driver was not identified.

A GoFundMe fundraiser website established to seek donations for funeral costs, additional bills and expenses for Mrs. Luti had exceeded its $34,000 goal today.

A note on the site stated she was the mother of Brewer, 7, and Blair, 3, and the wife of James Luti, all of whom survive her.

The 7-year-old is a first-grader at Mansfield Elementary School, according to a posting on the school PTO’s Facebook page.

An obituary posted online stated Mrs. Luti worked for the state Division of Family and Children’s Services. She grew up in Rockdale County and Covington and was a 2013 graduate of Eastside High School. She also was an active member of St. Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe.

Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home in Covington is in charge of arrangements.