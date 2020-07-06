Man killed after loose trailer goes airborne on I-20 in Newton County

A South Carolina man died Saturday, July 4, after a trailer broke free from a vehicle on I-20 and crossed to the other side of the interstate before striking the victim's vehicle head-on in Newton County.

Gillis Wilson, age 52, of Sumter, South Carolina, died in the 9:29 a.m. incident near Ga. Hwy. 142 in Covington, said Newton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.

Jett said a sheriff's office investigation showed William Evans, age 71, of Rutledge was driving a 2018 Ford F-350 pickup truck towing a 16-foot trailer and traveling westbound on I-20.

As Evans' truck crossed double bridges at Mile Marker 94 in Covington, the 16-foot trailer "started to swerve back and forth, eventually breaking free from the 2018 Ford F-350," Jett said.

The trailer traveled southwest, crossed the grass median and went airborne before striking Wilson's 2012 Volvo Tractor head-on as it traveled in I-20's eastbound lane.

Wilson was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, Jett said.

No other information was immediately available.



