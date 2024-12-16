Man dies in car at Marathon gas station; no foul play suspected

NEWTON COUNTY – No foul play has been suspected after a man died in his car on Monday at a local gas station.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), deputies responded to a call at the Marathon gas station on Crowell Road at about 9:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 39-year-old male deceased inside his vehicle at one of the gas pumps.

The man has not been publicly identified as of this writing. His body has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s office, where an autopsy will determine the cause of death.



