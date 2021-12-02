Longtime Newton schools' attorney Kent Campbell dead at 81

COVINGTON, Ga. — Services are set for Friday, Dec. 3, at Covington First United Methodist Church for longtime Newton County School System attorney W. Kent Campbell Sr.

Campbell, 81, died Tuesday, Nov. 30.

He served as the legal counsel for the Newton County School System for 45 years until his retirement in April. Campbell also had served on the Board of Governors for the Georgia Bar Association, according to an obituary from J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home.

Newton County School Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said Campbell "was a trusted and treasured member of the Newton County School System team."

"He served as legal counsel for the Newton County Board of Education and provided guidance and advice to numerous Newton County School System superintendents during the course of his career," she said.

"Earlier this year we celebrated Kent’s incredible impact with his family and friends, and I am certain he knew just how much we all loved and appreciated him. Mr. Campbell was our longest serving employee by far and he has without a doubt left an indelible mark on the Newton County School System.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the Campbell family during this very difficult time,” Fuhrey said.

Newton County school board members and superintendents — past and present — joined others at an April reception honoring Campbell where Fuhrey presented him with a special plaque to commemorate his service.

"Upon accepting his plaque, Mr. Campbell thanked the assembled group and reminisced on his 45 years with the district, noting that it wasn’t always an easy job, but it was one that he truly enjoyed," a news release stated.

The lifelong Covington resident was a longtime member of Covington First United Methodist Church.



He graduated from The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Campbell also served in the Navy from 1962 to 1966 before graduating from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1969.

He is survived by his children, Kent Campbell Jr. of Oxford and Ashley Campbell Hamlett Albright of Montgomery, Alabama; grandchildren, Henry, Will, Maggie and Mac; great-grandchild Myles; and brother, Pat Campbell, all of Covington.



Services are set for Friday, Dec. 3, with the Rev. Douglas Gilreath and the Rev. Jan McCoy officiating. Interment will follow at Covington City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church fellowship hall from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Drive, Social Circle, GA 30025. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, is in charge of the arrangements.





