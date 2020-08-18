Korean mattress maker to build first U.S. plant in McDonough

A rapidly growing e-commerce mattress and furniture company will build its first North American advanced manufacturing plant in McDonough, Gov. Brian Kemp announced today, Aug. 18.

Zinus USA Inc. will invest $108 million and create 840 jobs at the new plant in Henry County.

“This international company with a strong worldwide reach will enjoy a true home in Henry County, Georgia,” Kemp said after a ceremonial signing with company officials. “I’m confident that, combined with our unparalleled logistics network and pro-business environment, their business will find more new opportunities and succeed.”

Launched in South Korea, Zinus Inc. has expanded to 20 countries across the globe and plans to continue growing its international footprint in the coming years.

Zinus has several distribution centers across the U.S., but the McDonough plant will become its first U.S. manufacturing plant. The company’s other manufacturing facilities are in Indonesia and China.

“As we continue to grow into new markets and expand our own vertical integration capabilities, establishing our first-ever production center in the U.S. is a critical step in our evolution as a global business,” said Keith Reynolds, president of Zinus USA.

“Georgia was a natural choice when considering the location for our new facility. … Not only will this investment ensure we can better serve partners like Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair, and Costco, but it will allow us to continue delivering high-value products at affordable prices to our loyal customers for years to come.”

The new plant is expected to open in the first half of next year and will also serve as a U.S. distribution center for the company.

Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division in putting together the deal. The state agency worked in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia EMC.