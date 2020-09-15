Covington child care center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COVINGTON, Ga. — A local child care center shut down this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Catherine York, an administrator for KC's 24-hour Child Care Center in Covington, said the facility will be closed for deep cleaning and reopen Sept. 28.

When the employee tested positive, York said the child care center was closed and parents were notified immediately.

While closed, York said the facility would be cleaned extensively. She said the child care center had been following protocol outlined by the CDC, which includes wearing masks if unable to maintain six-foot distancing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, York said the child care center had not been made aware of any other positive cases.

KC's 24-hour Child Care Center is located at 5119 Hwy 278 NE in Covington.