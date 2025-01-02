Kate Verity named News Editor of The News

Kate Verity has been named the news editor for The Covington News effective immediately, Proprietor and Publisher Patrick Graham announced today.

“I’m very excited to have a young journalist of Kate’s caliber join The Covington News,” Graham said. “I have every confidence she will serve our readers and the community well in her important role as the paper’s news editor. This is a fantastic addition to our staff. I look forward to seeing Kate flourish moving forward.”

Verity joins The News following her recent graduation at Georgia College and State University (GCSU), where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in mass communication. She also minored in political science.

During her stint at GCSU, Verity served on a number of student media organizations, most notably with the student newspaper The Colonnade. She served as the paper’s news editor from Aug - Dec. 2023 before assuming the role of editor-in-chief, where she oversaw the entire editorial staff for 2024.

Verity has also completed internships with The Eatonton Messenger as a county commission beat reporter as well as an intern reporter with the Georgia Recorder. She has also been a correspondent with The News since Nov. 2024.

Verity expressed her excitement on joining The News in a full-time role.

"I'm so excited to begin serving Newton County at The Covington News. Working with a team that is dedicated to a vibrant community is the best position a young journalist like myself could hope for, and I count myself incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity."

Verity can be reached at kverity@covnews.com.



