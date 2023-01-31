Johnson named to Judiciary and Transportation Committees for 118th Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, announced he has secured positions as a senior Democrat member of the House Judiciary Committee and the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee (T&I).



He was also elected by his peers as the ranking member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet. He served as chairman of the Courts subcommittee during the 117th Congress.

“It is an honor to serve on these committees. I am excited to get to work to continue using these positions to help deliver for the people of Georgia’s 4th District,” Johnson said.

“Alongside my fellow House Democrats, I am focused on lowering costs, creating better-paying jobs, making our communities safer, and defending our freedoms.

“I also look forward to continuing my work to reform the courts — particularly Supreme Court and federal court expansion, ethics reform, and transparency and modernization efforts,” Johnson said.

He said he also looked forward to working with Courts Subcommittee Chairman Darrell Issa, R-Calif., “wherever possible.”

In his ninth term, Johnson “has a proud record of working on the Judiciary Committee and subcommittees on gun safety reform, fundamental court reform, consumer protection and voting rights,” a news release stated.

On Transportation & Infrastructure, Johnson “fought for more investments in mass transit, aviation safety and reconnecting communities cutoff by the racism ingrained in historical transportation and urban planning.”

“As home to the world’s busiest airport, numerous interstates and one of the country’s largest transit systems, Rep. Johnson’s seniority will help him deliver for metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia,” the release stated.

The Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction over matters relating to the administration of justice in federal courts, administrative bodies, and law enforcement agencies.

“Its infrequent but important role in impeachment proceedings has also brought it much attention,” the release stated.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation: aviation, maritime and waterborne transportation, highways, bridges, mass transit and railroads.

Johnson will serve on two other Judiciary subcommittees: Regulatory Reform and Antitrust; and Constitution & Government. And he will serve on two T&I subcommittees: Aviation, Highways and Transit; and Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials.

The congressman's four-county district includes part of Newton County.