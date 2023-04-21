John Bryant announces candidacy for Newton County Clerk of Superior Court

COVINGTON, Ga. — John Bryant announced today that he is running for the Clerk of Superior Court in Newton County. A respected business leader with 15 years of experience working in the public sector, he brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of leadership to the campaign.



"I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for Clerk of Superior Court," said Bryant. "The Clerk of Superior Court plays a critical role in ensuring that the judicial system operates effectively and efficiently. I am committed to working hard to ensure that the office serves the people of Newton County with integrity and professionalism."

As a Deputy Clerk with DeKalb County, Bryant has collaborated with the Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and Secret Service. As Court Support Manager, he has effectively led the Criminal Division staff within the DeKalb County court system and advised court officials and division leaders.

As the Clerk of Superior Court for Newton County, Bryant plans to focus on several key priorities, including:

• Ensure that the office operates efficiently and provides timely and accurate services to the Superior Court, attorneys, and the general public;

• Improve access for all members of the community; and

• Build strong partnerships with stakeholders in the Courts' eco-system, including judges, attorneys, prosecutors, court staff, mediators, litigants, and other individuals, as necessary to promote effective communication and collaboration.

Bryant said, "Everybody is affected by what transpires in the Clerk's office, whether you are a homeowner or have a business here. And I understand all facets of the Clerk's office, from adoptions and appeals to real estate and the Board of Equalization. I will bring a fresh perspective to the good citizens of Newton County. The current Clerk, Linda Hays, has established a tremendous legacy, and I look forward to building on the firm foundation she has provided to Newton County."

Bryant has received prestigious awards such as the Distinguished Achievement Award, the highest award given by the DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court, and the Team Solution's People's Choice Award, voted by his peers, demonstrating that he is committed to improving the lives of others.

If you share Bryant's vision, please join his campaign.

Please visit John's social media links page on the website JBryantForClerk.com.