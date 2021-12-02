I-20 to I-285 ramp closure, detour set for this weekend

Maintenance crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will make roadway repairs near the I-20/I-285 interchange in DeKalb County beginning Saturday morning.

For the safety of workers and drivers in the area daytime lane closures and ramp lane closures will be needed and traffic will be detoured. Message boards on-site will alert approaching drivers of the closures and detours.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting lane and ramp closures and detour will be in place on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. If the work is not completed on Saturday, crews will also work on Sunday, December 5 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The entrance ramp to I-285 northbound from I-20 eastbound will be closed to traffic.

Drivers on I-20 eastbound heading to I-285 northbound will be directed to take I-285 southbound to exit # 48, SR 155/Flat Shoals Road (approximately 2 miles), where drivers can then access I-285 northbound.

In addition, two right lanes will be closed on I-285 northbound from Clifton Springs Road to Glenwood Road and one left lane will be shifted to the right on I-20 westbound to I-285 northbound between Wesley Chapel and Glenwood Road.

Motorists are advised to slow travel speeds and drive carefully through work zones. Traffic control devices including advanced warning signs, detour signs, message boards and closures signs will also be in place.

For more information, visit 511ga.org.