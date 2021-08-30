Hurricane Ida remnants expected to impact Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — Hurricane Ida made landfall as a category 4 storm Sunday and soon reportedly left more than 1 million people across Louisiana and Mississippi without power.

Within Ida’s first 24 hours on land, she weakened to a category 1 and later a tropical storm, but residents across the Southeast are still being advised to brace for impact.

According to the National Weather Service, periods of heavy rain will be possible in north-central Georgia, which includes Newton and surrounding counties, Tuesday morning into Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to move northeast into middle Tennessee. Total rainfall amounts could average between 2-4 inches, if not more. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the region.

Meteorologists also believe Ida’s remnants bring a threat for isolated tornadoes on Tuesday into early Wednesday, per the National Weather Service. Some strong wind gusts with stronger storms are possible as well.

At landfall, winds gusts from Ida were reportedly upwards of 150 mph. Since downgrading to a tropical storm, wind gusts have weakened to approximately 60 mph.

One death as result of the storm has been confirmed, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Health, but Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke to reporters Monday and said he expects Ida's death toll to "go up considerably throughout the day” as search and rescue efforts continue.

Ida hit Louisiana on the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people and reportedly cause more than $100 billion in damages in 2005.

Officials encouraged residents to evacuate Louisiana ahead of Ida’s landfall. The Covington News staff reached out to several area hotels to see if any evacuees were seeking refuge in Newton County, but none had been reported as of Monday at 11 a.m.