Henderson announces candidacy for House of Representatives

Sharon Henderson formally announced her candidacy for the State House of Representatives District 113 seat at the Georgia State Capitol this week.

“I, Sharon Henderson, enter this campaign to be an advocate for people of this community,” she said. “My goal is never self-gratification, but to offer myself for the betterment of all. To serve people young, old, all races, creeds and religion, from the penthouse to the projects. I am poised to help make District 113 even better as we work together. I aim to unify for the advancement of the people in every aspect.”

The rest of her announcement can be seen in its entirety below:

“For 31 years I pastored and simultaneously was a bank manager. I was always instrumental in helping people in the community and getting things done. I am dedicated to the educational advancement of young people. Supporting seniors, veterans and special needs community. I also feel that successful women should have a herd of other successful women supporting them without jealousy. People feel left out, people feel invisible. People simply want money back in their pockets. I also advocate for domestic and gun violence and affordable housing.

“I have a vision for the people to advance in every aspect. Therefore, I ask for your vote May 19, Early voting begins April 27.”