Golf tournament, national award honor late Covington leader's memory

A golf tournament and a national group's award helped honor the memory of the late Newton County community leader Almond Turner recently.

More than 100 golfers helped the Almond J. Turner Foundation raise funds for scholarships Friday, Aug. 21.

A total of 104 golfers in 26 teams participated in the event at The Oaks golf course in Porterdale to benefit high school students in Newton County, foundation officials said.

The Newton County Board of Commissioners approved a donation of $9,000 for scholarships, which was presented to Turner family members during the event.

In addition, the National Sheriff's Association also honored Turner with its Medal of Merit award during an Aug. 18 board of commissioners meeting.

Turner, a longtime member and chairman of the Newton County School Board, was a Covington Police officer with 45 years of service before retiring as assistant chief in 2016.

After his retirement, Turner served as a reserve deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office which helped qualify him for the award, said Sheriff Ezell Brown.

The Medal of Merit is given for contributions to the community and to the field of law enforcement and criminal justice, according to the sheriff's association.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office gave Turner the title of deputy sheriff after his death in November 2019, spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said.