Golf tournament, national award honor late Covington leader's memory
AJT Foundation
County Commissioner Nancy Schulz and County Chairman Marcello Banes present family members of the late Almond Turner with a $9,000 donation for the Almond J. Turner Foundation. From left are Schulz; family members of Almond Turner, brother Michael Turner, daughters Shaye Barrett and Shundra Greene, son Dwahn Turner, and wife Anita Turner; and Banes. - photo by Special to The Covington News

A golf tournament and a national group's award helped honor the memory of the late Newton County community leader Almond Turner recently.

More than 100 golfers helped the Almond J. Turner Foundation raise funds for scholarships Friday, Aug. 21.

A total of 104 golfers in 26 teams participated in the event at The Oaks golf course in Porterdale to benefit high school students in Newton County, foundation officials said. 

The Newton County Board of Commissioners approved a donation of $9,000 for scholarships, which was presented to Turner family members during the event. 

In addition, the National Sheriff's Association also honored Turner with its Medal of Merit award during an Aug. 18 board of commissioners meeting.

Turner, a longtime member and chairman of the Newton County School Board, was a Covington Police officer with 45 years of service before retiring as assistant chief in 2016. 

After his retirement, Turner served as a reserve deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office which helped qualify him for the award, said Sheriff Ezell Brown. 

The Medal of Merit is given for contributions to the community and to the field of law enforcement and criminal justice, according to the sheriff's association.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office gave Turner the title of deputy sheriff after his death in November 2019, spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said.

Almond Turner award
From left, Sheriff Ezell Brown gives the late Almond Turner's son, Dwahn, the Medal of Merit Award from the National Sheriff's Association during an Aug. 18 meeting of the Newton County Board of Commissioners. - photo by Tom Spigolon