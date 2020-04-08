Georgia Supreme Court upholds 2018 conviction

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and sentence of a Newton County man convicted of kililng his longtime friend.

Deante Marquette Hall of Covington was found guilty in 2018 of killing 29-year-old Tony Butler two years earlier.

The two men and another man were riding around on July 6, 2016, when Hall shot Butler in the back through a car seat. Hall tried to shoot the other man in the head, but the gun misfired despite Hall pulling the trigger several times, according to testimony reported at the time by The Covington News.

Hall had accused his wife with being romantically involved with the two brothers.

Hall was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hall appealed the convictions, claiming the sufficiency of evidence. But in an order released Monday, the court concluded evidence was sufficient.