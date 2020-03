Georgia Power focuses on reliability and readiness as spring storm season arrives during COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA – March 23, 2020 – Georgia Power remains committed to providing its 2.6 million customers safe and reliable service, while offering important safety tips and storm resources as the spring storm season arrives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. March, April and May are typically the most active months for severe thunderstorms with lightning, hail and tornadoes, though severe weather can happen at any time.





Storm Response Pandemic Preparations

Georgia Power constantly monitors changing weather conditions and has been closely monitoring the potential threat posed by COVID-19 since January. The company remains prepared to respond to service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather while taking proactive actions including special distancing and other precautions to help protect customers and employees from the spread of the virus.





The company regularly provides information and updates on the virus to employees, including prevention recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, and is following the latest developments and updates from public health officials and medical professionals.





The company’s investments in Smart Grid technology and increased automation in recent years mean an increased ability to more quickly isolate outages to smaller numbers of customers and reroute power remotely for improved reliability. In addition, the company’s comprehensive pandemic plans ensure readiness of the critical personnel and facilities necessary to continue providing the safe and reliable energy customers expect and deserve.





In the field, the power restoration process includes these key steps:

Assessing Conditions – Responding crews – or in major storms, damage assessment teams – work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers’ property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well.

– Responding crews – or in major storms, damage assessment teams – work to identify trouble spots and the resources needed to fix them, which could involve coming onto customers’ property. Crews will employ appropriate distancing efforts and customers are asked to keep children and pets indoors and maintain safe distances from crew members as well. Making Repairs – Georgia Power crews focus on repairs that return power to the greatest number of customers in the least amount of time.





Storm Safety

Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe weather and offers the following storm tips:

Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.

Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power. During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water.

Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water. After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off power lines or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.





Remote Customer Resources

Customers can subscribe to Georgia Power’s YouTube Storm Channel for the latest safety videos and can connect with Georgia Power on Facebook and Twitter for helpful information every day, and restoration updates during severe weather. Georgia Power offers the following videos, tools and tips to help customers prepare for severe weather:

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Outage Maps - Customers can follow progress on outages in their town or across the state on the company’s outage map available at www.georgiapower.com/storm online or on the Georgia Power mobile app on your smartphone.

- Customers can follow progress on outages in their town or across the state on the company’s outage map available at www.georgiapower.com/storm online or on the Georgia Power mobile app on your smartphone. Build an Emergency Kit – A well-built kit should contain enough supplies to get you and your family through three days without electricity or running water.





