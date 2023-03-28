GDOT to host public hearing open house for proposed I-20 at Old Mill interchange project

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking comments on the proposed I-20 at Old Mill Road interchange project (P.I. 0018361) in Walton and Morgan counties from now until May 1, 2023.



The public is asked to review and submit comments on the project’s latest design concepts, environmental assessment (EA) document, and mitigation plan.

To learn more about the proposed project’s environmental documents, and overall design and to provide input, visit: https://us278andoldmillroad-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

The proposed I-20 at CR-249/Old Mill Road Interchange project will provide new, direct interstate access and offer congestion relief for the existing I-20 at U.S. Hwy. 278 interchange to the west.

This Georgia DOT project, and adjacent projects, U.S. 278 Widening (PI 0017219), and I-20 Frontage Road from U.S. 278 to Old Mill Road (PI 0018363) are separate endeavors from the Stanton Springs North development. They are intended to improve infrastructure for all users, including the local communities they will serve.

Georgia DOT will host an in-person Public Hearing Open House on April 20, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Walton Community Center, 550 Fairplay Drive NE, Social Circle, Ga., 30025. The public is invited to attend this informal meeting at any time during the three-hour period. There will be no formal presentation. During the open house, the project’s latest concept design, environmental assessment and mitigation plan will be available for review and comment. Subject matter experts will also be on hand to answer any questions.

The day before the in-person Public Hearing Open House, the project team will host a virtual presentation and question and answer session on April 19, 2023, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

For the virtual event, the project team will share a brief presentation, followed by a Q&A session with attendees and participating project staff.

Information for accessing the live, virtual event will be published on the day of the event on the project website at https://us278andoldmillroad-gdot.hub.arcgis.com. Following the virtual event, a recording of the meeting will be uploaded to the project website.

Comments about the proposed project will be accepted until May 1, 2023. There are several ways the public can submit comments:

• Leave a written comment or speak to a court reporter at the in-person Public Hearing Open House on April 20, 2023.

• Complete the online comment survey located on the project website: https://us278andoldmillroad-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

• Email comments to the project email address: US278andOldMillRoad@dot.ga.gov

• Dial the project hotline at 470-374-5567 to leave a recorded comment (please provide name and contact information)

• Mail written comments to the Georgia Department of Transportation; Attention: Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, 600 West Peachtree Street, NE – 16th Floor, Atlanta, GA, 30308.

In addition to reviewing Public Hearing Open House displays at the in-person open house and on the project website, printed versions will be available for 10 days following the in-person event at the Georgia DOT Atlanta office, located at 600 W. Peachtree St. NW, 16th Floor, and the Georgia DOT District 2 Office at 1570 Bethany Road, Madison, GA 30650.

The displays will also be published on the Georgia DOT project website during the entire comment period at https://us278andoldmillroad-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

The environmental document will also be available for viewing during the comment period from March 27 to May 1, 2023, at the following locations:

• Social Circle City Hall at 166 N. Cherokee Road, Social Circle;

• The Morgan County Library at 1131 East Ave., Madison;

• The Georgia DOT District 2 Office at 1570 Bethany Road, Madison.