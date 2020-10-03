GDOT awards contract for bridge over creek near Mansfield

The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded a construction contract for a bridge replacement in eastern Newton County.

The contract is for 0.256 of a mile of bridge and approaches on County Road 213 over West Bear Creek west of Mansfield

Williams Contracting Co. received the $1.258 million contract. Completion is expected by Aug. 31, 2021.

This bridge is deficient and requires posting due to beam and column cracking, a news release stated. The bridge will be replaced under GDOT’s Low Impact Bridge Program.

Projects in the program must meet low impact criteria such as no geometry or grade changes, low environmental impacts, and all detours must be off-site and approved by local entities.

Bridges are completed with expedited delivery using prefabricated bridge components, according to information from GDOT.







