GALLERY: Trump visits Atlanta Wednesday, July 15, 2020 President travels to Georgia to discuss transportation, infrastructure initiatives Gov. Brian Kemp, wearing a mask, greets President Donald Trump on his visit to Georgia shortly after Air Force One landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. - photo by Deborah Stewart