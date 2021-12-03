GALLERY: Ice rink in Covington now open

COVINGTON, Ga. — After a brief delay, the ice rink at Legion Field is now open.

Residents and tourists were allowed to strap on their skates starting Wednesday, Nov. 24. The rink was supposed to open Nov. 19, but the Conyers-based Ice Days was forced to push back the opening date for its covered 5,500-square-foot ice rink due to “technical issues with the chiller for the ice.”

Ice Days will have the rink set up at Legion Field through at least Feb. 21, 2022. The ice rink is available for all ages to enjoy; however, anyone under the age of 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Last year, amenities around the ice rink included fire pits, gingerbread house decorating and other family-friendly activities. Community Development Director Trey Sanders recently told The Covington News that static displays illuminating holiday characters like Santa, reindeer and a snowman would be in place this year for the public to take photos.

For more information, including prices and hours of operation, visit icedays.com/covington.