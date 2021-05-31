GALLERY: Covington American Legion Post holds Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen

COVINGTON, Ga. — More than 100 people gathered on the Square to take part in a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning, May 31, held by American Legion Post 32 to honor Newton County's fallen soldiers.

Post 32 Commander Don Floyd, who is also a Covington city councilman, led the ceremony. He spoke about the importance of expressing military appreciation and shared notable facts tied the national holiday.

His wife, Marcia Floyd, who is president of Auxiliary Unit 32, then spoke briefly about the history of the memorial poppy.

After members of American Legion Post 32 read the names of Newton County's fallen soldiers, a wreath was presented and taps were played to commemorate the memory of all military members.

