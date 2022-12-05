Funds available for paying heating bills in Newton County

DECATUR, Ga. — Partnership for Community Action Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in Newton County of available funds for assistance with energy bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills. Eligible clients may only receive a one-time payment per program year.



All potential clients who meet the requirements and guidelines of 60% of the median household income for Georgia and are able to provide the following information may apply:



• Proof of income for all household members 18 years of age and older for the last 30 days;

• Most recent gas bill;

• Most recent electric bill;

• Social Security cards for all household members;

• Valid ID for applicant and any household member over 60 years of age.

Heating assistance appointments can be made online at www.pcaction.org or by calling our customer service line at 404-537-4300.

Due to high call volumes, PCA strongly encourages clients to use the online appointment system. Once an appointment is scheduled at www.pcaction.org, the applicant will have the option to complete the questionnaire and upload required documents.

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, PCA will open its doors to applicants with appointments only. The appointment must be limited to the applicant only.

The LIHEAP Heating season opened for the general public on Dec. 1. The funds also are available to eligible clients in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale and Walton counties.

Funds are from the Georgia Department of Human Services and the Georgia Public Service Commission.



