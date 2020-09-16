Forum to feature Newton County and state candidates

A community forum featuring candidates for local offices in the Nov. 3 general election is set for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Organizer Timothy Birt said the event will be broadcast on Facebook Live and can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/timothy.birt.5. He also plans to record it for later broadcast, he said.

Birt, a local activist, will moderate the event and plans to allow those participating to talk about themselves and their stands on various issues.

He said he also might take submitted questions “if time permits.”

Coroner candidates Tommy Davis and Dorothea Bailey-Butts will be the first to answer questions in the morning, according to a lineup of speakers Birt released.

Candidates for district attorney, Destiny Bryant and incumbent Randy McGinley; and candidates for sheriff, Ken Malcom and incumbent Ezell Brown, are set to close out the event in the afternoon.

District 1 County Commissioner Stan Edwards and State Senate District 17 candidate Kelly Rose of McDonough also are set to appear for questions.

County Chairman Marcello Banes, who is unopposed for re-election Nov. 3; and elected officials not up for election also are scheduled to appear.

They include Covington City Councilman Anthony Henderson; county school board members Shakila Henderson-Baker and Trey Bailey; and county commissioners Demond Mason, Nancy Schulz and J.C. Henderson.

The scheduled lineup includes:

• 9 a.m.: Tommy Davis;

• 9:30: Dorothea Bailey-Butts;

• 10: Anthony Henderson;

• 10:30: Kelly Rose;

• 11: Shakila Henderson-Baker;

• 11:30: Trey Bailey;

• Noon: Stan Edwards;

• 12:30 p.m.: Demond Mason;

• 1: Nancy Schulz;

• 1:30: J.C. Henderson;

• 2:30: Marcello Banes;

• 3:10: Destiny Bryant;

• 3:50: Randy McGinley;

• 4:30: Ken Malcom;

• 5:10: Ezell Brown.

For more information, contact Birt at birt_timothy45@yahoo.com.

